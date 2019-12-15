Play

Tavai is expected to start at middle linebacker in Jarrad Davis' (ankle/knee) place, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Davis is on injured reserve, so this is a chance for Tavai -- a rookie second-round pick -- to prove what he can do in a starting role. Tavai has already performed well this season, recording 50 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over 13 games.

