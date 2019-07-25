Tavai took reps with the first-team defense during the first day of training camp Thursday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Tavai worked alongside Jarrad Davis and Devon Kennard, presumably operating as an outside linebacker after seeing reps at middle linebacker in spring workouts. As long as Davis stays healthy, it's highly unlikely Tavai will ever shift over to MLB. However, it's worth keeping in mind that Detroit's offseason experimentation with him at that spot might mean Tavai will slide over to the inside if Davis is ever bitten by the injury bug.