Gibbs suffered a minor ankle injury Friday and won't practice Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
It's only rookie minicamp at this point, with the first set of OTAs coming May 23-25. Gibbs should be a big part of Detroit's offense from the jump, after he and Bijan Robinson became the first RBs since 2018 to get drafted in the first half of the first round. The Lions traded D'Andre Swift to Philadelphia two days later, completing an offseason backfield makeover in which they swapped out Swift and Jamaal Williams (Saints) for Gibbs and David Montgomery. It's certainly an upgrade in terms of athleticism, with Gibbs offering 4.36 speed and double-threat college production (2,132 rushing yards and 1,212 receiving yards in three seasons) while Montgomery profiles as a younger and more versatile version of Williams.