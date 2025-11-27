Gibbs carried the ball 20 times for 68 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

After three straight games with more than 140 scrimmage yards, Gibbs' Thanksgiving output was something of a disappointment. He also watched his backfield partner, David Montgomery, punch in a three-yard score in the second quarter, after Gibbs had delivered Detroit's last four rushing scores. Gibbs did pass the 1,000-yard milestone on the ground for the second straight season, and through 12 games he's amassed 1,019 rushing yards and 397 receiving yards with 13 total TDs. He stands a good chance of producing another ceiling game in Week 14 against the Cowboys.