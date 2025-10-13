Gibbs rushed the ball 17 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs. He added one reception on two targets for zero yards.

Gibbs regained control of the Detroit backfield by a comfortable margin, out-touching David Montgomery 18-6. However, he had only five touches in the second half as the Lions were forced into a pass-heavy offense. Gibbs was inefficient with his opportunity on the ground, but the bigger concern is his lack of involvement as a pass catcher. He now has two or fewer catches in three consecutive games while recording a total of 39 receiving yards in that span. Despite some shortcomings in his profile, Gibbs' role in a strong offense will keep him as a must-start option, with Sunday's loss marking only the second time in six contests that he's failed to find the end zone.