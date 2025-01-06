Gibbs rushed 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Gibbs scored all four of the touchdowns by either team in Detroit's convincing win, which capped the regular season by securing the top seed in the NFC for the Lions. The four touchdowns brought Gibbs' season total to a league-leading 20 (16 rushing, four receiving), which were accompanied by 1,929 scrimmage yards. He'll likely handle a heavy workload in the NFC divisional round following Detroit's bye in the wild-card round, even if the Lions get David Montgomery (knee) back for their playoff run.