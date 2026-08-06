Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Closing in on three-year deal?

Gibbs (back) and the Lions have made substantial progress on a three-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid running back in the league, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports Thursday.

According to Schultz, a deal could get done as soon as Thursday. Gibbs has been limited to conditioning work in practice amid ongoing contract negotiations with the Lions, but the star running back could begin practicing as soon as a deal is reached, assuming his minor back issue is behind him. In order to become the NFL's highest-paid running back, Gibbs would need to exceed the three-year, $66.75 million contract Bijan Robinson signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, which included $51 million guaranteed.