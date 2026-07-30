Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Coach downplays absence

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that he's "not even sweating" Gibbs' absence from training camp amidst contract negotiations, though Campbell also noted that the running back is dealing with minor back discomfort, ESPN.com's Eric Woodyard reports.

Multiple reports point to the contract situation as the impetus for Gibbs' absence through the first two days of training camp. The back injury is something to keep in mind, but it doesn't sound serious and might heal in a hurry with a new contract in hand. The Lions have Gibbs under team control for two more years after picking up his fifth-year option for 2027 ($14.3 million). A prolonged hold-in is possible if the two sides can't reach an agreement, but the current CBA essentially guarantees that no player on a rookie contract will hold out from actual games. Still, it'd be a minor ding to Gibbs' immense fantasy value if the situation were to drag on and affect his practice participation well into August.