Gibbs rushed nine times for 25 yards and brought in all three targets for three yards in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Gibbs' final line underscores the stellar job the Vikings defense managed to do containing him all afternoon, and the third-year pro's yardage totals were both his second lowest of the season. Ironically, Gibbs was coming out of the Week 8 bye after putting together his best game of the season (218 total yards and two rushing TDs) versus the Buccaneers in Week 7, and he'll look to revert to that caliber of production in a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders.