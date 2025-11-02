Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Contained on 12 touches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibbs rushed nine times for 25 yards and brought in all three targets for three yards in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Gibbs' final line underscores the stellar job the Vikings defense managed to do containing him all afternoon, and the third-year pro's yardage totals were both his second lowest of the season. Ironically, Gibbs was coming out of the Week 8 bye after putting together his best game of the season (218 total yards and two rushing TDs) versus the Buccaneers in Week 7, and he'll look to revert to that caliber of production in a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders.
More News
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Goes for over 200 yards and two TDs•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Can't get going against KC•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Finds end zone as receiver•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Heavy workload as rusher•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Stuffs stat sheet inefficiently•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Eclipses 100 total yards Sunday•