Gibbs (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
That Gibbs was added late to Friday's injury report was an unfortunately telling sign. It appears if the rookie is thus slated to miss the first game of his young career. David Montgomery figures to see the bulk of the workload in the event Gibbs is inevitably ruled out with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight also chipping in.
More News
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Late addition to injury report•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Modest usage in Montgomery's return•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Montgomery back for TNF•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: New high in touches•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Should get bulk of carries Sunday•
-
Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Leads team in receptions•