Gibbs rushed 16 times for 52 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Gibbs managed a 16-yard run among his 16 carries, yet he generally found running room at a premium over the course of the high-scoring loss. Game script also limited the star running back's opportunities on the ground somewhat, but Gibbs did make up for it to an extent with his work as a receiver. The fourth-year pro tied for second in receptions and was also the runner-up in receiving yards for the Lions on the night, and he added his first receiving touchdown of the season when he brought in an 11-yard laser from Jared Goff with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Gibbs should have a chance at reverting to a larger workload on the ground in a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27.