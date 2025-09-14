Gibbs rushed 12 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Although Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown mostly stole the show in Detroit's jaw-dropping offensive breakout, Gibbs rather quietly put together a highly productive fantasy performance. The dynamic back outpaced David Montgomery by one carry and 37 rushing yards, with Gibbs' game-long 42-yard scamper the big difference between the two backfield mates. Gibbs also recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season on a six-yard run in the first quarter, which served to round out his production on a day where he was limited to a mid-level workload. Gibbs will look to navigate a particularly challenging matchup when the Lions travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a Week 3 Monday night showdown on Sept. 22.