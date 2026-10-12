Gibbs rushed 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in five of six targets for 56 yards in the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Gibbs, and the Lions' offense as a whole, had a somewhat quiet start to the game, but the star running back soon began breaking through against the Cardinals defense and ultimately turned in another dominant performance. Gibbs recorded his first touchdown from one yard out early in the second quarter and went on to add a three-yard scoring rush with just over five minutes remaining to seal the high-scoring victory. Gibbs' finished with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season, and the multi-touchdown tally on the ground was already his third of the campaign. The 2023 first-round pick is up to 504 rushing yards, 243 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns heading into a Week 7 divisional home matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.