Gibbs rushed 23 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while bringing in two of four targets for 15 yards in the Lions' 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Gibbs and the Lions started relatively slowly against the Vikings' aggressive defense, netting just six first-half points. However, Gibbs continued to plug away against Minnesota's talented front, and he eventually began breaking through for multiple productive runs. Gibbs warmed up for a big second half with a 19-yard scamper just before halftime, and he went on to add a game-long 30-yard run for his one touchdown in the latter portion of the third quarter. Gibbs then helped seal the victory with scampers of 17, nine and nine yards on Detroit's next-to-last drive, as well as his final 28 rushing yards of the day on the final possession. The star back ultimately finished with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season and third of greater than 150 yards, affording him massive momentum heading into a favorable Week 9 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.