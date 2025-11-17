Gibbs rushed the ball 12 times for 39 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles. He added five receptions on eight targets for 107 yards.

The Lions' offense struggled in the loss, with Gibbs being one of the few bright spots. He accounted for five of Detroit's 10 longest gains from scrimmage, including long receptions of 42, 33 and 17 yards, marking the first time he topped 100 receiving yards in his career. Gibbs was less efficient on the ground, though he's still topped 100 rushing yards in two of his last four matchups. He remains one of the best fantasy backs in the league due to his ability to affect the game in multiple ways.