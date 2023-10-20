Coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Gibbs (hamstring) is "gonna be a go" for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Gibbs likely will return from a two-game absence and take on a role as Detroit's lead back, as David Montgomery (ribs) hasn't practiced since his early exit from last week's win over Tampa Bay. The Lions may still opt to list Gibbs as questionable on the final injury report Friday afternoon, and there's also some question about the backup situation with Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) banged up as well. Campbell mentioned Friday that he'd prefer to ease Gibbs back into action but doesn't necessarily have that luxury given all the team's injury issues at RB, potentially putting the rookie in a high-usage role this Sunday against the Ravens, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.