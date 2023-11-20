Gibbs rushed eight times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.

Gibbs got the Lions on the board in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown. That was the fifth rushing touchdown in the last four games for the 2023 first-round pick after Gibbs opened his career with a four-game touchdown drought. Gibbs will look to extend his touchdown streak to five games on Thanksgiving against the Packers as part of Detroit's one-two punch in the backfield alongside David Montgomery.