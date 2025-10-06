Gibbs rushed the ball 12 times for 54 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals. He added two receptions on two targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Gibbs has showcased his versatility in the Lions' offense in the last two games, primarily working as a rusher in Week 4 before being excellent as a pass catcher in Sunday's win. His touchdown came on an impressive 20-yard yard catch and run on a quick screen, during which he weaved through traffic before barreling through several players to reach the end zone. David Montgomery saw the majority of work in the fourth quarter with Detroit in control of the game, but Gibbs has still found the end zone in four straight games while surpassing 85 scrimmage yards in each of those contests.