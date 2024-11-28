Gibbs rushed nine times for 87 yards while catching two of four targets 17 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears. He also lost a fumble.

Gibbs' efficient performance on the ground raised his season average to 6.0 yards per carry, but his first catch of the game resulted in a fumble on Chicago's six-yard line. He finished with 12 fewer rushing attempts than David Montgomery (shoulder) but was only one rushing yard behind Montgomery's team-leading total, and neither found the end zone after scoring 11 times apiece in Detroit's first 11 games. Gibbs and Montgomery should continue to platoon against the Packers next Thursday in Week 14.