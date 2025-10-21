Gibbs took 17 carries for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding three receptions for 82 yards in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Gibbs saved his best for the bright lights of Monday Night Football, generating his first 100-yard rushing game this season while going over 200 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career. The fantasy stud had cooled off over the Lions' last two contests, so managers have to feel elated receiving Monday's late boon to their scores. David Montgomery struggled to generate 39 yards on 15 touches, but he remains a steady presence as part of Detroit's thunder and lightning backfield. Gibbs sprints into the upcoming bye week tallying 720 combined yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns through seven starts in 2025. Fantasy GMs will have to hold things together until the Lions resume play against the Vikings on Nov. 2.