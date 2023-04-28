The Lions selected Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 12th overall.

Backfield depth is nice, but with David Montgomery signed in free agency it's difficult to see how the Lions could make room for both Gibbs and D'Andre Swift in the remaining reps. Gibbs (5-foot-9, 199 pounds) is one of the most talented pass catchers the NFL is likely to see at the running back position, and with 4.36 speed the Alabama/Georgia Tech product is a threat to go the distance from any part of the field. In short, Gibbs is the kind of talent you make room for, and it's just about impossible to imagine the Lions leaving him on the bench very much. While his light frame makes Gibbs unlikely to log many 20-carry games, his pass-catching ability should make him a fantasy standout even on modest rushing volume.