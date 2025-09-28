Gibbs rushed the ball 15 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over Cleveland. He added two receptions on two targets for six yards.

Gibbs found the end zone early in the contest, ripping off an eight-yard score with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. He also chipped in two rushes of more than 20 yards in the second and third quarters to top 90 rushing yards for the second time in four games this season. With Detroit up by multiple scores for the entire second half, Gibbs saw limited opportunity as a receiver, the only downside to his box score Sunday. He now has four total touchdowns in as many games to begin the campaign, while also topping 90 yards from scrimmage in each of the last three games.