Gibbs carried the ball 29 times for 116 yards and caught five of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Green Bay.

For the first time this season, Gibbs failed to get into the end zone, but he made up for it by delivering more than 100 scrimmage yards for the fifth time in six games. The fourth-year back continues to handle a massive workload, averaging 27.7 touches a game, but Gibbs has earned it by leading the NFL in scrimmage TDs with nine, and staying neck-and-neck with Bijan Robinson for the lead in scrimmage yards. Gibbs faces his toughest test yet in 2026 against a dominant Vikings defense in Week 8.