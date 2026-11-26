Gibbs carried the ball 21 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 47 yards in Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Bears.

The superstar running back was already headed for a career-best season coming into Week 12, but Gibbs took things to another level on Thanksgiving, producing his third career game with three rushing scores and his second with 200-plus rushing yards. The 252 scrimmage yards also tied his season high, a mark he reached just two weeks ago against the Patriots. Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,754 scrimmage yards, and given his current form he could reach 2,000 as soon as next week, on the road against the Falcons.