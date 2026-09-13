Gibbs carried the ball 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns and caught all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints.

He did lose a fumble, but there wasn't much to criticize about Gibbs' performance otherwise. The star running back opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter, then added another one-yard TD on the Lions' first possession of the second half. Gibbs set a career high with 320 touches in 2025 (243 carries and 77 catches), but he could be headed for even bigger volume this season with David Montgomery no longer in Detroit to siphon away reps. Gibbs will look to keep rolling in Week 2 on the road against the Bills.