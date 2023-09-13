Gibbs could see an increased workload in Week 2 against Seattle, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. "First game out of the gate, there again man, and we really didn't want to overload any of those [rookies] ... And now they've got that one under their belt, so for Gibbs, he'll begin to get more touches now," said head coach Dan Campbell.

David Montgomery got the starting nod in Week 1 against Kansas City and went on to nearly triple Gibbs in both offensive snaps and rushing attempts. However, Gibbs was much more efficient, averaging six yards per rush (versus 3.5 for Montgomery) while leading all running backs in forced missed tackles (six) despite handling a relatively small workload. While Gibbs usage rate only figures to improve as the season unfolds, Montgomery's presence could remain a problem for his fantasy production, especially as it relates to getting goal-line carries.