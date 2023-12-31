Gibbs rushed 15 times for 43 yards and brought in one of three targets for no gain in the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The electric rookie couldn't quite get loose for any significant gains Saturday night, with his longest run going for just 17 yards and Gibbs averaging under 2.0 yards per carry on his other 14 totes. He was also held without positive receiving yardage for only the second time all season, and Gibbs also saw his three-game touchdown streak snapped. The first-round pick will look to put together a better performance in order to head into the postseason with some momentum when the Lions face the Vikings in the Week 18 finale on Jan. 7.