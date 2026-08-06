Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Lands three-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Lions and Gibbs (back) agreed to terms on a three-year extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The $67.5 million deal can be worth up to $75.75 million and includes $51.5 million guaranteed, barely surpassing Bijan Robinson's extension (three years, $66.75 million and $51 million guaranteed) with the Falcons from earlier this week to make the former the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Gibbs has racked up 3,768 yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns in 34 regular-season games over the last two campaigns, so the investment made in him by Detroit is warranted. He'll continue to operate as the engine of the Lions offense for the foreseeable future.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!