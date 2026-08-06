Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Lands three-year extension

The Lions and Gibbs (back) agreed to terms on a three-year extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The $67.5 million deal can be worth up to $75.75 million and includes $51.5 million guaranteed, barely surpassing Bijan Robinson's extension (three years, $66.75 million and $51 million guaranteed) with the Falcons from earlier this week to make the former the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Gibbs has racked up 3,768 yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns in 34 regular-season games over the last two campaigns, so the investment made in him by Detroit is warranted. He'll continue to operate as the engine of the Lions offense for the foreseeable future.