Gibbs was added to Detroit's injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Gibbs was a limited practice participant Friday after not being listed the previous two days. It's worrisome for fantasy managers, especially given that it's a hamstring injury and Gibbs relies on his speed to make an impact off the bench behind lead back David Montgomery. If the rookie ends up inactive ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Lions can turn to Craig Reynolds and/or Zonovan Knight behind Montgomery.