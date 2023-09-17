Gibbs rushed seven times for 17 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Gibbs hardly got anything going on the ground, where he featured behind David Montgomery, who rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. However, with Montgomery being carted off with a thigh injury during the second half, Gibbs could be in store for more carries going forward. The rookie also led the Lions in both catches and targets Sunday, showing versatility that could be on display more if Montgomery is limited or unavailable in Week 3 versus the Falcons.