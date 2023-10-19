Gibbs (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

While the Lions' No. 1 running back David Montgomery (ribs) again was absent from drills Thursday, Gibbs maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough. At the same time, fellow back Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) had a cap on his reps after sitting out the first session of Week 7 prep. Gibbs and Reynolds appear to be the best bets among the trio to be available Sunday at Baltimore, but ultimately Friday's practice report will indicate whether one or both have a designation for that contest.