Gibbs (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

After sitting out the last two games due to a hamstring issue, Gibbs has a glimmer of hope to return Week 7. First and foremost, there's an expectation that the team's top running back David Montgomery will miss time due to a rib cartilage issue that he sustained this past Sunday at Tampa Bay. Then, on Monday, coach Dan Campbell told Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site that Gibbs was trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest at Baltimore. Gibbs may have to log a full session by Friday in order to avoid a designation for that game, but even if he doesn't, he appears to be the healthiest RB on the active roster with Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) joining Montgomery on the sideline Wednesday.