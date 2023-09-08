Gibbs rushed seven times for 42 yards while securing both of his targets for 18 yards during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

While this wasn't the volume fantasy managers wanted for Gibbs, the Lions coaching staff did publicly state that the rookie might not see a full workload out of the gates. With that said, even with reduced expectations it was still a surprise to see him handle 14 less carries than David Montgomery, with Gibbs only seeing two looks in the passing game and no carries near the goal line. While he should see more work as the season unfolds, the electric playmaker may need to rely on extreme efficiency to put up big stats in the meantime. Up next is a matchup against Seattle in Week 2.