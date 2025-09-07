Gibbs rushed the ball nine times for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers. He added 10 receptions on 10 targets for 31 yards.

There was plenty of offseason speculation that Gibbs would take over the backfield from David Montgomery, though Montgomery had 11 carries to Gibbs' nine. Gibbs still managed to salvage his day with a team-leading 10 catches, but he also found running room hard to come by in that context. Week 1 was a disastrous game for the Detroit offense overall, so a Week 2 matchup with the Bears should allow Gibbs to bounce back while also potentially clarifying his role in a more typical game script.