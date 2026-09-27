Gibbs carried the ball 20 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven of eight targets for 65 yards and a third TD in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Jets.

That's now six trips to the end zone in three games to begin the season for Gibbs, who ran it in from 17 yards and one yard before hauling in a game-winning 11-yard toss from Jared Goff inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Gibbs has added 463 scrimmage yards to his ledger as well, more than earning his spot at the top of preseason draft boards. He'll look to keep rolling in a Week 4 road clash against the Panthers.