Gibbs carried the ball 22 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven of eight targets for 99 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Patriots.

Drake Maye (ankle) got knocked out of the game early for New England, setting the stage for the rout, and Gibbs took full advantage as he set new season highs in receiving yards and scrimmage yards. It's the fourth time in 2026 that the star RB has topped 150 rushing yards, and his fourth game with multiple TDs. Gibbs has amassed 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns through nine contests as he gets ready to face a stingy Buccaneers run defense in Week 11.