Gibbs (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Another absence suggest Gibbs is unlikely to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, especially after he told reporters earlier this week that Friday would be crucial to determining his availability. Craig Reynolds will be next up behind David Montgomery in the event of another Gibbs absence, and there isn't much competition after fellow reserve Zonovan Knight suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week. Montgomery has topped 70 percent snap in three of his four appearances this year, including 75 percent last week with Gibbs sidelined for a win over the Panthers.