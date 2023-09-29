Gibbs rushed eight times for 40 yards while securing four of five targets for 11 yards during Thursday's 34-20 win over the Packers.

After logging 59 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 3, Gibbs dropped to 38 percent with the return of David Montgomery from a thigh bruise. The workload split may have been surprising simply given the questionable tag with which the latter entered the game, but the distribution of carries definitely was surprising after Montgomery handled 32 totes to Gibbs' eight. While Gibbs did see three more targets in the passing game, the rookie had minimal involvement in the red zone while Montgomery racked up three touchdowns. This overall usage makes Gibbs most valuable in full PPR formats, but it is clear his value is capped across the board with Montgomery handling so much of the rushing volume. Up next is a Week 5 matchup at home against the Panthers.