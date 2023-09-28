Gibbs is welcoming back Montgomery (thigh) to the Lions backfield for Thursday's game at Green Bay.

With Montgomery sidelined this past Sunday versus the Falcons, Gibbs handled 17 carries and caught one of two passes en route to 82 yards from scrimmage. Montgomery himself racked up 37 carries through a little more than six quarters prior to injuring his thigh Week 2. The breakdown of RB reps for Detroit on Thursday remains to be seen, but Gibbs could be the team's leader in rushes for a second consecutive contest if Montgomery has a cap on his reps.