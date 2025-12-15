Gibbs rushed 13 times for 38 yards while catching four of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Gibbs was shut down by the Rams' ninth-ranked rush defense Sunday, resulting in a rare dud from the fantasy stud. Backfield mate David Montgomery (7-32-1) cashed in Detroit's lone rushing score in the loss, adding salt to the wounds of Gibbs' fantasy managers in Week 15. It was the third time this season that Gibbs was held to under 60 yards from scrimmage with no trips to the end zone. That said, he has still generated over 1,500 combined yards and 16 total touchdowns across 14 appearances in 2025. Look for Gibbs to get back on track in a home matchup against the Steelers next Sunday.