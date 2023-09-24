Gibbs rushed 17 times for 80 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Falcons. He also caught one of two targets for two yards.

Gibbs drew his first start with David Montgomery (thigh) sidelined and turned in his most productive performance yet. Although he made minimal impact as a pass catcher, Gibbs' output on the ground was helped by a long rush of 21 yards. Given his dynamic skill set, though, Gibbs likely still hasn't enjoyed his true breakout. With a quick turnaround ahead of Week 4's visit to Green Bay on Thursday night, Montgomery could remain sidelined or limited, which would help Gibbs' outlook as the lead tailback again.