Gibbs rushed eight times for 60 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-6 yards in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The explosive rookie back looked like he might be on his way to a big day early with a 36-yard run on his first touch, but that would turn out to be the highlight of his afternoon. Backfield mate David Montgomery outpaced Gibbs by 10 rush attempts, although the latter did gain four more rushing yards. Gibbs hasn't topped 11 carries in any of his last three games, although a Week 14 road matchup could prove to be a more conducive to the ground attack for the entirety of the contest.