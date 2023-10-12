Gibbs (hamstring) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Gibbs hasn't practiced since he showed up on last Friday's injury report as a limited participant and doubtful to play Week 5 against the Panthers. He subsequently sat out this past Sunday's game, and he told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that he won't have an idea of his potential to return until after Friday's session. As a result, Gibbs' status will be of keen interest when the Lions post their final Week 6 practice report. If Gibbs is limited or out this weekend, Craig Reynolds likely would be the primary beneficiary out of Detroit's backfield behind No. 1 option David Montgomery.