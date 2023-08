Gibbs is among the key players not expected to see action in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The report suggests that the majority of the Lions' starters won't play Saturday in a game that will feature Teddy Bridgewater as the team's starting QB. In last Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, Gibbs carried six times for 19 yards and caught his only target for 18 yards while logging 18 snaps on offense.