Gibbs (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Gibbs was a late addition to the Lions' Week 5 injury report Friday as limited due to a hamstring issue, which resulted in a questionable tag for the upcoming game day. After he was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, there was little wiggle room for him to be available Sunday, and that has come to pass. Detroit thus will lean on David Montgomery to lead its backfield, with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight on hand for any remaining RB reps.