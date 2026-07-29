Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Not practicing, awaits new deal

Gibbs is not participating in Wednesday's training camp practice due to his desire for a new contract extension, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibbs doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injuries, but he nonetheless won't participate in Detroit's first training camp practice. The star running back had his fifth-year option picked up by the Lions, keeping him under contract through the 2027 for $14.3 million that year, but Gibbs' dynamic talents are certainly work beyond the total salary of $3.2 million he carries for 2026. It remains to be seen whether Gibbs will stage a true 'hold-in' that spans beyond the early portion of training camp. With the Detroit having replaced David Montgomery with Isiah Pacheco this offseason, Gibbs' role and ceiling are only expected to grow in 2026.