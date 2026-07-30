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Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Not practicing Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gibbs (contract) remained absent from practice Thursday, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reports.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Gibbs is unable to stage a true holdout but seems to be opting for a hold-in, at least for the time being. The Lions picked up his fifth-year option this spring, keeping him under contract for 2027 at a bargain price of $14.3 million. Gibbs clearly wants a long-term deal, but he's unlikely to approach his open-market value when the Lions still have two years of team control. There's minimal chance of the situation impacting Week 1 availability, but it could affect Gibbs' preparation in the lead up to the regular season.

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