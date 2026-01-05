Gibbs rushed 19 times for 80 yards and brought in three of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 19-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Gibbs led the Lions in rushing yards while also providing his fifth touchdown catch of the season on a 15-yard grab with under five minutes remaining in the first half. The third-year pro bounced back nicely on the ground after several weeks of subpar production, recording his highest rushing yardage tally since his memorably 219-yard effort against the Giants in Week 12. Gibbs put together another stellar campaign in a non-playoff season for Detroit, rushing for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns at 5.1 yards per carry while adding a career-best 77-616-5 receiving line across 17 games.