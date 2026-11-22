Gibbs rushed 23 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and secured four of five targets for 20 yards in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gibbs unsurprisingly had his work cut out for him against the Buccaneers' typically stingy run defense, but the Lions had the luxury of continuing to pound Gibbs into the line while protecting a second-half lead. Gibbs eventually broke through for a game-long 26-yard run and cashed in with one- and four-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help ice the victory. While Gibbs fell just short of his fifth 100-yard effort in the last six games, the 2023 first-round pick is up to 13 rushing touchdowns and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry heading into a Thanksgiving Day home showdown against the Bears.