Gibbs (ankle) is participating in the Lions' mandatory minicamp this week, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Gibbs was bothered by a minor ankle injury during rookie minicamp, but he appears to have moved past the issue and is participating in full-team drills at mandatory minicamp. The rookie first-round pick figures to play a major role in Detroit's backfield this season and has already displayed a versatile skill set during offseason workouts. Gibbs and David Montgomery can be used interchangeably, but the former profiles as the quicker, dual-threat option.